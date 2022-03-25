Bridgerton season 3 premiere date hopes: When will it arrive on Netflix?

Following the launch of season 2 today, isn’t this the best time to discuss Bridgerton season 3 and when it could premiere?

Before we get into speculating on possible dates, the first order of business here is noting that the Netflix super-hit is not going away anytime soon. The streaming service recently renewed the show all the way through season 4, which is a highly unusual vote of confidence given that they rarely keep any show around for longer than just a few years. Of course, Bridgerton is also no ordinary show; it is a global phenomenon that has a larger audience than almost any other out there … save for maybe Squid Game.

We also should note that there is a lot of source material out there for the creative team to adapt — we’re sure that they could take some liberties here and there, but the books are the backbone of the series. They’re an entry point for a lot of people and we are sure that the producers will try to honor that in whatever way they possibly can.

So when are we going to be seeing Bridgerton season 3 premiere? Since there are so many virus-related filming regulations in place, there’s at least a good chance it will be ready in 2023. We’d be shocked if we’d get more episodes in just twelve months, but we could see a summer/fall launch without much of a problem. This is probably one of the main reasons why the show already has the early renewal; it’s going to make things so much easier for both the producers and Netflix when it comes to figuring out what the future is going to hold.

Of course, it’s going to take some time for news on season 3 to come out, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for it!

