Power Book IV: Force season 1: Will there be a hiatus before the finale?

We’ve made it a solid 70% of the way through Power Book IV: Force season 1, but there are still three super-compelling stories to come! So when are they going to air? What date is the finale currently set for?

Over the years, we have admittedly gotten rather used to there being a hiatus in a season of this franchise. With that in mind, we can’t say that we’re shocked about anything we’re about to say here.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to see our take on episode 7. We’ll have more reviews and other discussions down the road, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s the way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

According to Starz, the plan here is for there to be an episode this weekend, but then after that, a one-week break. The final episodes will air on April 10 leading into the finale on April 17. That could be the final new episode of the Power franchise for a while, until Raising Kanan a little bit later this year! Let’s just hope that it delivers something awesome that keeps people talking for quite some time.

We know, of course, that there is a season 2 already for the Joseph Sikora series. We don’t have to worry about anything there; instead, we just have to worry about what some of the challenges are going to be for Tommy as he works to ensure that he keeps his business on the right track. We know that he has a lot of enemies out there, and that could only expand as he starts to take more business away from both the Flynn family and then also the CBI.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you think is going to happen on Power Book IV: Force season 1 as we get closer to the finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







