Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8 promo: Tommy needs a cook

Next week on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8, is the stage being set for the return of another old-school favorite. Could we actually have a legitimate case for bringing 2-Bit into this world? There is a good bit of stuff to think about here.

If you look at the promo below, you can see Tommy Egan make it clear to his crew that they need another cook. All things considered, that makes a good bit of sense. The trade of Dahlia is very much ramping up and with more production comes a need for more manpower. Liliana can only do so much, and we already know that Tommy and Claudia both have very-specific roles that need to be attended to.

Getting 2-Bit back in this story makes the most sense. It would help to explain why he was MIA for the entirety of Power Book II: Ghost season 2, and he’s one of the few people Tommy knows he can trust fully. He’s not the sort who just hands that sort of thing out left and right. He’s also going to need another friend since there could be vultures circling him.

What are some of his problems right now? Well, for starters, he just took out a couple of Walter Flynn’s men! Also, he still has the Serbian mob to deal with, and that’s without even mentioning Jenard and everything that is going on with him now that he’s tried Dahlia for the first time.

