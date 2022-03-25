Better Call Saul season 6 video: Jonathan Banks on Mike’s arc

With the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 a mere matter of weeks away, so why not take a moment to reflect on Mike’s journey?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see Jonathan Banks (alongside Tony Dalton) detailing the arc that he’s had on this show in just 20 seconds. It’s fascinating that there is so much depth of this guy and yet, he can be described in just a couple of sentences. While Mike’s initial reason for getting into the criminal world may have been morally conflicting, he also has not done anything to escape. He recognizes that he is good at this, and that’s why he eventually becomes such an enormous asset to Gus Fring later down the road in Breaking Bad.

One of the challenges with Mike as a character on this show is rather simple: He’s dead. We know what happens to him at the hands of Walter White. There’s no real mystery here like there is with Jimmy McGill, and we’d even argue that his journey is a little easier to chart from start to finish. For Banks as a performer, the challenge becomes working to give the proper nuance to a lot of the scenes so that they can be memorable even if they are somewhat predictable. Mike has an important role to play alongside Gus in the final season, and there is still at least a small chance there is more going on with him in Better Call Saul than we know.

Hopefully, we can get at least a few more previews featuring this character over the weeks ahead.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Mike Ehrmantraut’s story moving into Better Call Saul season 6?

From corrupt cop to Fring's guy in under 20 seconds. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/PiPqqajRPY — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 24, 2022

