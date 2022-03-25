Big Brother Canada 10 spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 27)

Who won HoH in Big Brother Canada 10 tonight? We had a feeling ahead of time that this was going to be pretty important competition. With Kyle leaving the game, we don’t think there is one singular target now that everyone will go after. As we get closer to the jury, things are only going to get more insane from here on out.

So who could be in the greatest amount of danger? Marty being popular with Canada hurts him, Jess could be labeled an easy target, and we know that not everyone in the game trusts Kevin. Betty’s been on the block before, so she could easily be thrown up again.

The bad news that we should report here right now is that we didn’t see the competition in full on the show tonight. You’ll have to wait a little while. There are multiple doors in the house that are now unlocked, and on the other side are some BBCAN Legends, per Arisa Cox. This is going to be a competition very much about memory, speed, and also endurance since you could have to run back and forth multiple times before getting back at your Q&A podium.

We expected that we would be stuck waiting for the feeds to come back to get an answer here. However, Arisa actually let it slip in a TikTok exit interview with Kyle: Jess has the power! This has potential to be really exciting, given that they’ve been on the outside for so much of the game. They now have a chance to shake things up and assemble allies that they can use in order to go far in the game. Gino should be worried; after all, he just put them on the block and left them there to battle for days! Were it not for Kyle being nominated, there was a good chance that they would’ve been evicted.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you want to see happen moving forward on Big Brother Canada 10?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







