Station 19 season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Goodbye, Station 23?

Station 19 season 5 episode 14 carries with it the title of “Alone in the Dark,” and you better believe it could be a game-changer!

For the vast majority of the season so far, what we’ve seen is a story revolving around multiple firehouses all at one time. We know that this is something the writers didn’t want to undo right away, but we hope that this hour will get us closer to getting everyone all under the same roof again. Along the way, though, we could have a new love interest, an important dinner for some other characters, and all sorts of other good stuff coming soon.

To get all of this information, all you need to do right now is view the full Station 19 season 5 episode 14 synopsis right now:

“Alone in the Dark” – The crew at Station 23 faces a difficult goodbye. Meanwhile, Andy meets a charming firefighter, and Emmett invites Travis to have dinner with his parents on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 31 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We do think of this episode as one that could get us closer to Station 19 actually being about Station 19 fully (funny thought, no?), but we also don’t imagine that everything is going to be fully settled as of yet. Some things are going to take some time in order to properly sort out, and we also think that includes figuring out what the new hierarchy will be. We’ve seen enough of this show over the years to recognize that things can end up being a little bit messy here.

