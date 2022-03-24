Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS with season 5 episode 17?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into all sorts of great stuff on season 5 episode 17?

We know that there is some great stuff coming around the corner, especially when you consider that the next new episode is the landmark 100th one of this series! Unfortunately, you are not going to be seeing it tonight. The plan is for this installment to air on March 31, and odds are, it’s going to have some surprises wedged in there are hard to predict in advance. After all, if you are CBS you probably want to make this half-hour one of the biggest events possible!

To better set the stage now for what you can expect, we suggest that you go ahead and read the full synopsis below:

“A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth” – Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace). Also, George Sr. and Mary are caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s breakup, and Georgie comes clean to Mandy, on the 100th episode of the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 31 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those wondering, the other side of this episode seems to be another one-week hiatus and then, the show comes back once more on April 14. We wouldn’t be surprised if at that point, we get new episodes every week for the remainder of the season. It just feels like that’s the perfect time to have a solid run building into the finale. (Rest assured, the Big Bang Theory prequel has already been renewed.)

