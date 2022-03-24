Our Flag Means Death season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following the finale today on HBO Max, can you expect an Our Flag Means Death season 2 renewal? Or, are we looking at a situation where this is the end of the road?

Ultimately, we’re leaving the finale 100% hoping for more. That’s something we’re absolutely eager for! This swashbuckling comedy ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the year, mostly in terms of what it turned into. There is something romantic and sweet at the heart of it, and there is also this relationship between Stede and Ed a.k.a. Blackbeard. We saw it evolve throughout the season, and that led to all of the big moments they had within the final episodes. They’ve learned something from each other, and they’ve also experienced love and heartbreak.

Alas, for now there’s no telling as to whether there’s going to be another season or not. We remain hopeful, though that’s due mostly to the immense talent that exists across the board here and the hope that more viewers will discover it.

So where could the story go from here? Speaking via Decider in a new interview, here is some of what creator David Jenkins had to say:

“The show is the relationship … So, we end in a place where there is this breakup. What happens after a breakup between these two people who, one’s realized he’s in love and the other one is hurt in a way that he’s never been hurt before? What does that do to each of them in an action, pirate world with them trying to find each other again? So again, I really love those rom-com beats.”

Hopefully, HBO Max will figure out what they want to do over the course of the next couple of months. If they do this, we tend to think there’s a chance we’ll get more on the show at some point next year.

Do you want to see an Our Flag Means Death season 2 at HBO Max?

