The Dropout season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Curious to learn more about what’s coming on The Dropout season 1 episode 7? Well, for Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), the pressure is only going to mount.

With a limited series like this, everyone goes into it with a certain understanding of what’s going to happen and where the central narrative is going to go. This is not a show out to directly surprise you in that way. With that in mind, most of the drama then comes from the retelling and how the story can be presented in a way that is both realistic and compelling. Sometimes, these two things don’t go hand in hand.

Ultimately, though, the story of Theranos is so unusual and important that most of the real-life headlines translate well to the small screen. You’re going to see a lot of that in episode 7, which just happens to be the penultimate episode. what happens here is almost certainly going to carry over to the finale. We’d say to go ahead and be prepared for that fully.

If you do want a few more pieces of info, go ahead and check out the full The Dropout season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Under intense scrutiny from the Wall Street Journal, Elizabeth and Sunny double down on defense; Tyler and Erika face a difficult choice.

So much of this episode will inevitably be about desperation and seeing some of the walls starting to crumble. For Seyfried, this could be where she delivers her strongest performance yet. There’s still a lot of ground to cover within these next couple of episodes, especially as we wonder just how far this particular story is going to go.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Dropout

What do you most want to see on The Dropout season 1 episode 7?

Do you have any particular hopes for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, keep coming back — there are a few other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







