The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12 spoilers: All about relationships?

The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12 is airing on ABC this Monday and if you didn’t know, relationships will be at the core of this story.

For Shaun and Lea, some of that will come down to trying to re-capture the passion that hasn’t been there in a little while. We know that these characters have gone through a lot as of late, so we can’t say we’re that shocked about that. Their careers have been in limbo due to the Salen regime and beyond that, they’ve been trying to set their parameters for what they want to look forward to. We do think they will eventually get married, but there’s no specific timetable on when that will be.

Do you want to get a few other details for this story now? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Dry Spell” – Drs. Lim, Park and Wolke treat a woman with Valley fever and discover a secret she has been hiding from her fiancé. Meanwhile, Drs. Murphy, Allen and Andrews treat a 45-year-old virgin and help her make a big decision about her life on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 28 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

While we know that most of this is about the patients as opposed to any long-term plotline, we’re honestly not altogether upset about that. We’ve had a number of those as of late and with that in mind, we’re okay spending some time getting into the standard rhythm of the show again. This is a medical drama, after all, and we know that most of these doctors want to help people.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — that is the right way to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







