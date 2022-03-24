Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 spoilers: Frank’s celebrity crisis

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 is an installment you’ll be waiting for at least a good while to see. “Love Lost” is currently slated to air on Friday, April 8, but we do have a few early details about it right now!

So what makes this story stand out? First and foremost, it’s going to be bringing with it a pretty fascinating issue for Frank Reagan. This is a man who understands the value of good optics, but what happens when this very thing is in conflict with police policy? Is there a way to actually reconcile all of this?

Below, the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 synopsis offers up at least a few clues:

“Long Lost” – Frank faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity for saving a woman’s life, asks him to make an exception to the NYPD recruitment age limit so he can join the force. Also, an encounter with an old law school rival leads Erin to look into an alleged wrongful conviction; Jamie is torn over whether to report a sergeant close to Eddie for punching a fellow officer; and Danny and Baez race to find an abducted child, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Odds are, this episode is going to give us a chance to see a few different emotional wrinkles to these characters, though nothing in here sounds altogether revolutionary for this world. This is where we have to remember that at this point, Blue Bloods knows the show that it is. We have a hard time thinking it’s going to deviate all that much from it, though it could at the very end of this season.

