Snowfall season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Is Franklin at war with Kane?

As we prepare ourselves now for Snowfall season 5 episode 7 on FX next week, one thing is clear: We’re entering a violent new era for the show.

We thought for most of this season we were being set up for a showdown between Franklin and Teddy and at some point, we could still see these two characters come to blows. Yet, we don’t think that is happening right now. They still very-much need each other (even if they don’t want to admit to that) and beyond just that, there are also other problems that need to be dealt with. Kane is a huge one.

At the end of season 6, we were introduced to Kevin’s older brother, a guy who knows both Franklin and Leon from way back. He also blames them for Kevin’s death (no shocker, since Franklin shot him) and a lot of the other stuff that’s been going on over the years. He’s going to want them dead, and Franklin feels strongly that they’re at war. Yet, does Leon feel the same way? The promo for episode 7 suggests that he’s going to try a more diplomatic approach. We know that he’s struggling with all of the violence and could want things to end a different way.

Unfortunately, there is another question that could come from all of this; is Franklin going to feel betrayed by Leon? Is this relationship going to be crumbling soon? We’ve been worried about the two for a while, and now more than ever.

Where do you think things are going entering Snowfall season 5 episode 7?

