Snowfall season 5 episode 6: Who is Kane? The full story

Snowfall season 5 episode 6 on FX this week introduced us to the character of Kane, someone who will have a huge role to play in the stories coming up.

So who exactly is he? What does he bring to the table here? Let’s just say there are a handful of different things to dive into here.

If you watched the show tonight, then you learned that this character is Kevin’s older brother, and someone with longtime ties to the neighborhood. However, he was also incarcerated for a good period of time and upon getting out, decided that the time was right to hit at Franklin and the rest of his crew. He holds him responsible for the events of the past few years, and that includes of course Kevin’s shooting.

Because Kane is responsible for the attacks on Franklin, we have to assume that he’s going to try and make something happen here again. It’s mostly a matter of figuring out when the right time is to start making some of these moves. For Franklin, meanwhile, he has to figure out how to handle this situation long-term. After all, it’s yet another adversary to add to the list of people he’s having to deal with as his business starts to escalate. He also has pressure on him from Teddy alongside a police crackdown that has been going on for a big chunk of the season so far.

