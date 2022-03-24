The Bachelorette spoilers: Meet Gabby and Rachel’s possible contestants!

With production for Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette starting soon, what better time than the present to meet the men?

This week, the network revealed on their official Facebook Page some of the guys who could end up being a part of this season. There are a LOT of different guys from different parts of North America and it’s our hope that there are some really compelling personalities in the mix.

So why has the show started to release the cast prior to the start of production? We think there are a couple of reasons for it. For starters, we think they like to control their own narrative more — they’d prefer to release the names themselves rather than have spoilers do it for them. We also do think this helps to some extent with the vetting process. If there are some potential red flags with some of the men, they could come out now that the information is publicly available. There’s no guarantee of that, but it is something to be considered.

ABC has already announced that the new season of The Bachelorette is going to premiere on July 11, so we are going to be waiting a little bit longer than we’re used to in order to have the show back. That could be to the benefit of all of Bachelor Nation when you think about it; there have been so many seasons over the past year and a half and we think to some extent, that has resulted in burnout. That could also be present in some of the show’s ratings, which have declined over the course of last several months.

Ready for a sneak at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette? Head to our Facebook to get your first look! https://t.co/f6w3C3mmMO pic.twitter.com/4wkcbk4KS2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) March 23, 2022

