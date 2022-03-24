A Million Little Things season 4 episode 14 return date: ‘School Ties’

Following what we saw tonight on ABC, do you want to see the A Million Little Things season 4 episode 14 return date at ABC? What about more details on the story to come?

We’ve admittedly had a nice little run of installments since the drama came back from its winter hiatus but unfortunately, all of that is now coming to a close. There is no new episode next week and for now, the plan is for it to come back on Wednesday, April 6.

So what is coming up next? “School Ties” is going to be a chance for Maggie and Gary to try and navigate their relationship, just like we’re going to see Katherine take a big chance and Rome find his documentary making an impact beyond what he ever would have imagined.

For a few more details on what is coming up next, be sure to view the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

“school ties” – Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they take important steps to secure their future as a couple. Regina’s estranged parents reunite to support her new business; Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion, and Rome’s documentary makes an impact on impressionable students at his old prep school on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we could get some clarity on what the remainder of the season could look it — but there are probably a few more twists ahead, as well. This is A Million Little Things, after all!

