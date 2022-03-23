Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to be seeing the medical drama back alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know there are some compelling stories left this season, and it’s also nice to know that there are more coming down the road. We’re not at some sort of big, epic finale just yet!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to administer a dose of bad news: You won’t be seeing any new stories tonight. This is the first week of a planned two-week hiatus, and in general, we really shouldn’t be that mad. Remember that we had a good little run for the past little while and with that in mind, we can’t be shocked about another break. When we get back on April 6, however, we could be very much in the home stretch! Expect all sorts of big, dramatic reveals as we get closer to the finales.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, at least just yet — with that in mind, we suggest you view synopses for all of the next episodes below.

Chicago Med season 7 episode 17, “If You Love Someone, Set Them Free” – 04/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Rival gangs bring their war to Med. Will and Charles work with a teenage brain cancer patient who’s refusing treatment. Tensions run high in the OR when a patient’s transplanted uterus fails, forcing Crockett and Blake to decide whether to try another transplant using a uterus from the patient’s sister. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 17, “Keep You Safe” – 04/06/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck. Hawkins and Violet’s relationship is in jeopardy. Chloe and Cruz adjust to a new family dynamic. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 17, “Adrift” – 04/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s abduction. TV-14

