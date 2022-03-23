FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Barnes has regrets

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 16, you will see a story in “Decriminalized” that continues to feel strange. This is not the same team dynamic that we’ve seen over the years. No one has stepped in to replace Jess LaCroix just yet and beyond just that, we also have a short-handed and exhausted team trying to balance their personal lives and demanding schedules.

For Barnes, you have to add to all of this her baby. She went back to work quickly, with one of her goals being to continue to do what she does so well. Yet, she starts to wonder in this episode if she made the right choice. Could she step away from the team again for a little while? We do tend to wonder.

To get a few more details right now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Decriminalized” – The team gets called to Vermont after a married couple who grow illegal marijuana massacres their employees. Also, Barnes begins to regret not taking any time off to bond with her new baby, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

For those who have not heard, we imagine we’ll be seeing Dylan McDermott’s debut as the new team leader not too long after this episode airs. There’s a lot of good stuff to expect from him, but we can’t say too much about his role as of yet!

