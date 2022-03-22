FBI: International season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Raines goes undercover

FBI: International season 1 episode 15 is set to be coming on CBS next week, and this is an episode that will give a lot of insight into its characters. Take, for example, one of the most personal missions we’ve seen for Raines so far. This is someone who, over the course of the upcoming episode, may be willing to risk everything in order to help his missing sister. He could be without a job by the end of the story. Or, it’s very-well possible that he could lose his life. Given what we just saw to Jess LaCroix over on FBI: Most Wanted, we don’t think that we can rest that easy about any character who is a part of this world.

Below, you can take a look at the full FBI: International season 1 episode 15 synopsis to get a few more details on what you can expect to see:

“Shouldn’t Have Left Her” – When Raines’ sister goes missing in Kosovo, he goes rogue to find her, putting his job and his life on the line. Also, Kellett and Forrester face further scrutiny from inside the Bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Kellett / Forrester story is another part of what makes this hour so character-focused. We would’ve never expected that we’d see a storyline about office relationships this early into any of these shows, mostly because this is typically what we would see on a season 4 or season 5. We like that it’s happening now, though, mostly as a reminder that there is depth behind these people prior to when we first meet them in the pilot.

