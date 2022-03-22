Chicago Med season 8 spoilers: Steven Weber signs on to return

We’ve known for well over a year now that there will be a Chicago Med season 8 at NBC. Now, we’re thrilled to learn more who is a part of it!

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, Steven Weber has inked a new deal to come back to the medical drama as Dr. Dean Archer. He had previously signed a one-year deal to stick around for season 7.

Dean has no doubt been one of the more controversial characters around the ED ever since coming on board, as he often clashes with the other characters and doesn’t always see things in the most ethical of ways. Yet, we’ve also seen him show his humanity on a number of occasions as well. Take, for example, his decision to bring Dr. Hannah Asher back and offer her a chance after her struggles with addiction. We’ve recently learned that Jessy Schram will be coming back as this character; not only that, but she will be a full-fledged main character!

One opportunity that we hope comes with Weber’s promotion is a chance to see more of Dean with Ethan Choi — after all, Brian Tee is coming back to the hospital soon! His season 8 status is uncertain, but since these two characters have a history we’d love to see it explored more on-screen. We saw a good bit of that in the second half of season 6 before Ethan’s injury.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD are going to be on hiatus for the next couple of weeks — rest assured, though, that they will return in early April! We’re hoping to have a lot more news about these episodes and the end of the season before too much longer.

