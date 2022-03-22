Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are we going to dive soon into another round of fantastic stories for Conrad and company?

We know that the drama was off the air last week and, at least for another seven days, the trend is going to continue. There is no episode tonight, and the plan is to return to Chastain for the first of at least two consecutive episodes on March 29. To get more news about what to expect story-wise, go ahead and check out synopses for these installments below!

Season 5 episode 16, “6 Volts” – Conrad and The Raptor help out an old friend whose heart problems reveal a bigger issue than they anticipated. Meanwhile, Devon treats a suicidal woman whom he thinks might be a good candidate for Deep Brain Stimulation. Then, Bell confronts the Medical Board about the cases he’s been investigating, and Billie and Trevor have an emotional reunion in the all-new “6 Volts” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 29 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-516) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 5 episode 17, “The Space Between” – Conrad treats one of Gigi’s fellow classmates, whose stomachache turns into something much more serious. Meanwhile, Devon takes several interns to a senior living facility, where they meet a former doctor whose wife falls ill during their visit. Then, in looking for a sperm donor for Padma, Leela uncovers some unsettling news about the business in the all-new “The Space Between” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 5 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-517) (TV-14 D, L, V)

At some point during the month of April, it’s our hope that we will also get more news about a potential season 6. With Fox adding more hours this fall to compensate for losing Thursday Night Football, we’re confident The Resident is coming back. Still, it’d be nice to just have that solace and we don’t have to stress at all over it!

