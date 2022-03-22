Is FBI new tonight on CBS alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? Is the brief hiatus already over? If you find yourself curious about these things, we’re absolutely happy to help out!

To start, we’ve got some great news: There are new episodes of all three shows tonight! The break for the franchise was just for one week, and we know there are new episodes set for March 29, as well. There are some big stories tonight, including opportunities to see Alana De La Garza on more than one show. Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing any more of Jess LaCroix. His death on FBI: Most Wanted is going to remain a top story for a while.

Want to prepare for tonight’s three-episode block in advance? Then go ahead and check out the synopses below…

FBI season 4 episode 15, “Scar Tissue” – The team realizes they have a cross-country serial killer on their hands, after another body is found bound with the same sophisticated knot as their local victim. Also, the case has ties to Isobel’s father, Robert (Nestor Serrano), and his hotel, leading to revelations about their fractured relationship, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 14, “The Kill List” – The Fly Team must figure out how to keep the U.S. attorney general safe amid a possible security breach while she’s in Hungary for an important meeting. Also, Raines’ sister is in Budapest, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15, “Incel” – The team must track down a murderous member of the incel community targeting those he believes never give him a chance. Also, Barnes, Hana, Ortiz and Kristin deal with their grief in the wake of Jess’ death, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

