FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 video: First case after Jess’ death

Tomorrow night on CBS you will have a chance to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15, and it’s going to take a little bit of an adjustment to get used to the new normal. This episode will mark the first case after the death of Jess LaCroix, and the sneak peek below gives us a good sense of how everyone is faring.

First and foremost, Most Wanted is going to fill the void left by Jess for the time being with Alana De La Garca coming over as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. She can hand over some cases, and also give the team a sense of where things are in the process of replacing him. She indicates to them that there are counseling services available for anyone who wants to talk, and also that there are a number of applications out there already for Jess’ post. We know that Dylan McDermott will take over as the new boss at some point in April, but don’t expect the writers to rush anything along there. We’ll see the search continue off-screen for the new boss over the next couple of episodes.

So while we wait for Dylan’s debut, there is another high-level case that this team needs to take on. Castille hands it over, and also makes sure that they are ready to move forward.

Do we imagine that the team is going to be emotionally taxed in this episode? Yes, but they likely feel a sense of duty to take bad people off the streets. This could be a somber episode overall; heck, the opening shot of that empty chair in the sneak peek is pretty harrowing.

