Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be getting season 6 episode 9 and with that, part two in the Big Three Trilogy?

We know that the episode “The Hill” tonight is going to be a dramatic one. After all, Kate and Toby are at the center of it and we know how their story ends. We are building towards a divorce between the two; there’s no specific timetable as to when we’re going to see it, but we absolutely and unfortunately know it is coming.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get more of our thoughts all about what could be coming tonight. After you take a look at that, we suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There is, after all, another review coming up after episode 9 airs.

The synopsis for episode 9 is short and simple: “Kate visits Toby.” She is going to be in San Francisco and while there, these two are going to have some very important conversations about where they stand. We do think they still love each other, just like we think they want to make this marriage work. The biggest issue here is that they’ve moved in totally different places in their lives. Toby’s spending most of his week in a completely different city! He is not the same guy he was at the start of the series, but Kate still misses that version of him. That’s something that was hyped in the promos for this episode.

For those wondering, the third and final part of the Big Three Trilogy is coming next week and for those who don’t know, it’s going to be focused on Randall and a road trip with Rebecca.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 9?

Share all of your thoughts and theories in the attached comments! There are even more updates coming in a matter of hours, and we won’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







