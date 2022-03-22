All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Family Affair’

Are you curious to learn more about All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 6? Next week’s episode will be all about family, but in different forms. There’s of course the family you have, and then also the family you choose. Prepare for this hour to be emotional, uplifting, and maybe even fun at times! After you watch the promo below, don’t you want to crack a smile? Just like the original show, Homecoming does have that ability to inspire. Let’s just hope that the writers keep that up moving forward.

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH – Simone is excited that Baby Shay is coming to town, but another visitor she wasn’t expecting surprises her as well, thanks to Amara. Damon struggles on the field, while family drama could threaten his new bond with his mom. JR goes home to try to get to the bottom of what is going on with his parents, but not before he does something rash. Meanwhile, Cam helps to push Keisha to follow her dreams, but her decision could ruin an important relationship. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Jeffrey David Thomas (106). Original airdate 3/28/2022.

From a programming standpoint, there’s one thing we should note: There is a hiatus coming after this episode. That’ll be the first one that we get for this show, but we’re pretty darn glad that The CW gave us as many stories as possible before we got to this point. That absolutely helped to build up some momentum almost right away here.

