Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Who else could we see in the present?

As we prepare for Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime later this year, we know we’ll be seeing at least one familiar face in the present. It has already been confirmed, after all, that we are going to be meeting an adult version of Lottie!

So what about beyond that? Are there some other people to get excited about? For the time being, there’s reason to have hope for at least one more member of that soccer team turning up…

Speaking via The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast, co-showrunner Ashley Lyle made it clear that there is a little bit more to look forward to here on that front:

In terms of other survivors, we plant the flag [in the finale] that Lottie is lurking in the shadows and [we could be] meeting her in the near future. Ideally, we will probably meet at least one other.

Because the idea of Lottie being out there was introduced in the finale, we imagine that we’ll hear about her casting at some point over the next few months. We wouldn’t be shocked if the producers tried to keep the other person under wraps. There are multiple possibilities out there, but for us personally Van is the most intriguing possibility. Given how many times she’s almost died already on this show, isn’t it fair to guess that she made it through the wilderness altogether? Given that she seemed to be Lottie’s right-hand-woman in the wilderness, that could also mean trouble for just about everyone else.

Who do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 2 in the present, beyond Lottie, of course?

