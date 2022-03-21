9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Chimney’s quest to find Maddie

9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 is set to come onto Fox is just over a week, and we don’t think we have to spend that much time explaining what this story is all about “Boston” is the story of Chimney and Maddie. We’ll see if the two can reunite in the present, and we could also understand more of what they’ve gone through to get to that point.

It goes without saying that this is going to be a pretty emotional hour of TV. Just consider for a moment how the two got to this place! Maddie was desperate to get as far away from Chimney and her baby as possible, but Kenneth Choi’s character was desperate to track her down. We hope that she’s on the road to recovery after suffering from postpartum depression, but this is something that takes some time. We certainly don’t want to make any singular predictions here. Instead, we just hope that amidst all of the drama, this episode can give us a light at the end of the tunnel.

If you do want to see a few more specifics now, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

Chimney is determined to find a missing Maddie amongst the chaos of St. Patrick’s Day in the all-new “Boston” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-515) (TV-14 L, V)

After this episode, it appears as though we are getting another hiatus (ugh) and after that, we could see something more akin to traditional 9-1-1 again. Even if Maddie does make her way back to Los Angeles, though, don’t automatically expect that it is an immediate return. Patience will still be required here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







