Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 11 spoilers

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be checking out season 5 episode 11 in just a matter of hours?

Let’s go ahead and start off here with the good news: There’s a new episode coming! Not only that, but it’s one with your favorite doctors more in control! If you missed it, last week’s episode marked the big farewell of Salen Morrison from the hospital. This means that some of the doctors on this show can get back to what they do best, and that includes caring for people in need. We’re hoping that we’re going to see a lot of great examples of that; we already know that for Shaun in particular, he will be treating a patient who he becomes attached to in a way he rarely often does.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 synopsis below with some other updates on lies ahead:

“The Family” – Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precoious young patient which threatens his objectivity. Meanwhile, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

“The Family” was written by Jessica Grasl and David Renaud, and directed by Mina Shum.

Our hope is that moving forward, the show will be rather character and patient-specific again, though we know there are some other big stories we are going to have a chance to see, as well. Take, for example, inching ever closer to the wedding of Shaun and Lea! Our hope is that we’ll see that as we get close to the end of the season.

