The Good Doctor season 5 photo: First look at Claire’s return!

In the event you did not know, The Good Doctor season 5 is delivering quite a treat later this spring: The return of Antonia Thomas! The actress departed the show and her role of Claire at the end of season 4 but even back then, the indication we got was that she was open to coming back.

Now, we’ve got a first look at her on set! The image below was first shared by Dr. Lim herself in Christina Chang, and you can see Thomas alongside the actress and also Freddie Highmore. Given that Claire is wearing her lab coat, it’s fair to guess that we will be seeing her in some sort of professional capacity at the hospital.

With that in mind, the question is rather simple: What is bringing her back to California? The last we saw her, she was staying back in Central America to make a difference there. We don’t get the sense that she’s back full-time, so we figure that it has to be some sort of specific case that is bringing her here. Our hope is that we’re going to get a chance to learn more about what she’s been up to, and also how much contact she’s had with some of her friends and former colleagues.

The good news for Claire right now is rather simple: She missed the reign of terror for Salen Morrison. That character formally resigned on this past episode, but we’re sure she’ll hear some horror stories from some of the other doctors. We’re hoping that for Shaun, Lim, and everyone else, it’s going to be a return to normal moving forward … or at least somewhat close to it.

