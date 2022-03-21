Good Trouble season 4 episode 3 video: How is Mariana without Callie?

In two days Good Trouble season 4 episode 3 is coming to Freeform and with it, in many ways, comes a totally new era.

This episode, titled “Meet the New Boss,” is the first without Maia Mitchell as a main part of the cast. Callie took off to Washington DC at the end of episode 2 and with that, the entirety of the show changes from here on out. (For more on why Mitchell opted to depart — and it is a more than understandable reason — be sure to visit the link here.)

So how does the show move forward? We’d say that it’s more of an ensemble story than ever, but there also is one very-clear lead still in Mariana. She’s the only main character who’s been around now since the very beginning of The Fosters and with that, the bulk of our investment is in her. (Did you know Cierra Ramirez has been playing this part for almost ten years now?) We imagine that Callie will still be a part of Mariana’s life, even if that is off-screen — and the same can be said for many other family members here, as well.

The promo below gives you at least a small sense of how Mariana is doing without Callie around, and we get a sense from this that she is at least trying to put on a brave face. That doesn’t mean that she’s necessarily all that successful in doing so every single second, but she’s still making her best effort. She’s going to need to rely on her friends to get through this — plus, of course, everything else happening in her life.

