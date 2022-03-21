Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Or, is the show being pushed back to some changes in the overall lineup?

There are a few different things worth pointing out within this piece but, of course, we should begin with sharing some of the good news: There is a new episode coming! It’s just not coming in its previous timeslot. With the flagship 9-1-1 now back on the air, it’s going to lead the way now on Mondays prior to Lone Star coming on at 9:00. Both shows should be bringing quite a bit of good stuff to the table and we know that for the spin-off, there’s going to be a small crossover! As the promo below indicates, you are going to be seeing none other than Angela Bassett make an appearance tonight as Athena. Everyone around the 126 is going to need all of the help that they can get, as they are going to be taking on a situation in this episode that has some far-reaching consequences.

For a few more details all about the story, go ahead and read the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

Owen and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile Grace and Carlos team up to investigate a prank 9-1-1 call that turns deadly in the all-new “Prince Albert in a Can” time period premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-311) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Rest assured that there’s a lot of great stuff coming up after the fact here, as well! One of the great things about Lone Star premiering so late in the season is that it’s allowed for us to get more continuous episodes the rest of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







