Survivor 42 episode 3 sneak peek: The saga of Mike’s Beware Advantage

Wednesday night is going to bring us Survivor 42 episode 3 and with that, a great opportunity to see chaos on the Vati Tribe.

Even though this is the only tribe left in the game that still has all six people, the players are still finding a way to tell a compelling story here. If you recall, last week Mike found his part of the Beware Advantage — the shared immunity idol that requires a password to be stated at the Immunity Challenge. He told Jenny and Daniel about it, but he was convinced to not read it aloud as of yet. After all, it makes sense to wait … right?

Well, here’s where things get more messy: Daniel already told Chanelle some of what he knows, as she is his true #1 ally and for some reason, Mike thought he’d keep that secret. Now, Daniel’s coming back to Mike in the sneak peek below wanting to read the actual clue. He’s clearly got some gears turning and has a plan he wants to put into action, even if it’s not altogether clear what some of the fine print on all of this is going to be just yet.

The funniest part of this entire sequence to us is that even if Mike does decide to go dig up the advantage and show Daniel, is he even going to remember where it is? Also, Daniel has apparently lost his shoes in the sneak peek, and he has quite a habit for losing things himself! Can he really be too critical of Mike here, unless this is somehow his strategy to “lose” things so he can wander around camp?

What do you most want to see on Survivor 42 episode 3 this Wednesday?

