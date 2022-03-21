NCIS season 19 episode 17 spoilers: The NCIS: Hawaii crossover begins!

Next week on NCIS season 19 episode 17, you will going to have a chance to see the beginning of a two-hour crossover event. So how is all of this going to work?

We know that some of the mechanics surrounding “Crossing Over” are a little bit unclear, but here’s what we think is going to happen here. This episode isn’t going to be a full-fledged event where the casts of both shows mingle; instead, Vanessa Lachey will appear virtually as Jane Tennant (pictured above) from NCIS: Hawaii and that’s more or less it. The NCIS: Hawaii episode will be more of the actual event, as Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law both head out to the Aloha State to work on a case.

Below, take a look below to get our full NCIS season 19 episode 17 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Starting Over” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a retired Navy officer who was in Palmer and Knight’s grief group. Also, Torres gets a call from Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to come to Hawai’i when she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked on together, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The NCIS episode will be followed by a special episode of NCIS: HAWAI’I at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT as part of a crossover event. Joe Spano returns as Tobias Fornell.

So, in general, you should be able to enjoy “Starting Over” even if you haven’t seen NCIS: Hawaii. Our hope is that the grief-group storyline is at least resolved here, especially since we want to see more great Knight/Palmer scenes. How can we not?

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 17, and the crossover as a whole?

