Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 19 episode 16, titled “The Wake,” on the air in a matter of hours?

We know that we’ve been pretty lucky already to have a solid run of episodes over the course of the past several weeks, and we’re thrilled to report the trend is continuing tonight! “The Wake” is coming at the standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern start time, and this is going to be an episode that incorporates true-crime and a delicate situation that is going to test Jessica Knight’s negotiation skills.

New NCIS video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our most-recent review — to be specific, about episode 15. Tonight, we’ll be back for more — remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is the best way to make sure you don’t miss it.

For a few details all about what’s coming overall, take a look at the full NCIS season 19 episode 16 synopsis below:

“The Wake” – A gruesome mishap at a Navy petty officer’s gender-reveal party leads NCIS to the case of a missing teacher that was popularized on a true crime podcast, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Rocky Carroll.

For those who don’t know, this episode is going to be the last one prior to the upcoming NCIS: Hawaii crossover event. After that, we’re going to be seeing the show going on hiatus for at least a couple of weeks. Hopefully, there’s some really great stuff coming on the show before then!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including sneak peeks for what’s ahead tonight

What are you hoping to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 16 next week?

Let us know all of your predictions below! After you do that, be sure to stay at the site — there are other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







