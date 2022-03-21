NCIS season 19: How long is the April hiatus?

For those who are not aware, there is a new episode of NCIS in just a handful of hours — not only that, but there’s another next week. One of the biggest events of the season is the big crossover between this show and then NCIS: Hawaii, which is the first event like this we’ve seen for the franchise in years.

So what is happening beyond this episode? Well, let’s just say that this is where we start to get into a little bit of the great unknown.

Today, CBS confirmed that thanks to a simulcast of the CMT Music Awards, there is no new episode on April 11. Meanwhile, we knew already there was no installment for April 4. That means after next week’s crossover, the earliest season 19 episode 18 could air is on Monday, April 18, and it could be later than that.

The important thing to note is that there are supposedly 21 episodes in season 19, and we’re sure that CBS will want to save some for May. We also tend to think that they will air mostly in a row so that there’s some sort of proper buildup. We’ll have another update on the schedule next week, but let’s hope in advance that we’re going to get some big, exciting arcs and plenty of drama at the end of the season. It’d also be nice to get another appearance from Mark Harmon, but that’s very much to be determined.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 on the other side of the hiatus?

