Killing Eve season 4 episode 6: Is Villanelle still alive?

As we prepare for Killing Eve season 4 episode 6 this weekend on AMC+, the mystery is really all about Villanelle. Is the character still alive? Is that something to realistically have hope for?

Without knowing what the future holds here at all, it still feels like we can answer this question with an unequivocal yes. Just think about it — would the producers really take out one of their two most-popular characters three episodes before the end? It makes no sense. Yet, we do think Villanelle being shot with an arrow is meant to be an important turning point to the series. Maybe this forces Eve to confront her feelings for her in a way she hadn’t before. Or, presuming Jodie Comer’s character gets in fighting shape again, there’s a legitimately good chance that the team could team up and try to take out the Twelve together.

New Killing Eve video! Take a look below to get our take on episode 5 and that shocking ending. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them!

Besides just obvious story reasons, there’s a pretty good reason to think that we’re going to see Villanelle emerge from the metaphorical rubble. If you think back to the start of the season, there were Villanelle moments in the trailer we haven’t seen yet. Is it possible those moments just don’t are on the show, or were cut from previous episodes? Sure, in theory, but that seems pretty darn unlikely.

We think most in the Killing Eve world assume that Villanelle is going to survive — that’s not really the mystery. It’s more about how she survives and what she does from here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4 episode 6?

Do you think there’s a chance that Villanelle could still be out there and alive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to score other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







