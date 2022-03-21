Following tonight’s shocking, emotional episode of The Equalizer season 2, is Tory Kittles leaving the show? Should we prepare for the end of Detective Marcus Dante?

The first thing we should say here is pretty simple: This was a heck of an emotional hour. It looked at just about everything that is wrong with the justice system and also the horrors that come come with racial profiling. The character went through unspeakable stuff and at one point, his life was legitimately on the line. This story shed some light on important stuff and while we know that Dante is still alive, we’re left with the following: Is this it? Will there be more of his story coming up?

At the moment, we should note that nothing is confirmed when it comes to Kittles’ future. However, we remain more or less optimistic. We think tonight’s episode is meant to start larger conversions, and we think that Dante needs to be here in order to have those be all the more effective.

We’ll ultimately see what the future holds here, but a part of what makes things all the more tricky right now is that there’s no new episode next week! Because of that, we didn’t get a preview for what’s coming up next tonight, and that only furthers the mystery a little bit more. Ultimately, even if he does leave the force, there are still all sorts of opportunities for how the show could use him. We’d honestly love to see him work even closer with Robyn and see things even more from her side — there’s no denying that he’d bring ALL sorts of valuable experience to her cause!

Hopefully, there will be some more news on all of this before too long, but don’t panic about the long-term future of Dante just yet.

Are you worried that Tory Kittles is leaving The Equalizer after season 2 episode 13?

