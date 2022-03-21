Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, delayed by NCAA Tournament?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS — or, is the Shemar Moore series pushed back due to broadcasts of the NCAA Tournament?

Originally, we had hoped that we’d be getting to see season 5 on the air back at its standard time, and that significant delays were left behind along with the NFL season. Unfortunately, college basketball ran late tonight and with that, you may either need to stay up late or set your DVR to extra time. According to the tweet below SWAT will not be starting until 10:41 p.m. Eastern time; just in case you wanted to understand more of why ratings are lower for the show at this timeslot as opposed to when it was on Fridays, this is a big part of it. How can you expect a show to do that well when it is airing late at night, even without this sort of delay?

We do think that tonight’s “Albatross” will be worth the wait, at least when it comes to an action-packed case that puts one character

“Albatross” – When the team busts a group of dangerous robbery suspects, Tan is confronted with a pivotal figure from his past. Also, Luca is tapped to temporarily step in for Hicks, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hopefully, those who don’t have a DVR or can’t stay up this late will still have a chance to see this episode the next day on streaming. “Albatross” is just in a tough spot here, since it won’t be over until almost midnight on the East Coast!

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 tonight on CBS?

Are you sad the series has been pushed back longer than expected?

