Sanditon season 2 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS?

As you prepare for Sanditon season 2 episode 2 airing on PBS next week, do you want another look at what lies ahead?

We saw in tonight’s premiere Charlotte’s big return and with that in mind, a relative resetting of the world. This isn’t the same exact story that we saw from the first go-around, but there are some similarities. Those will present itself more over time, as we also see the further development of some new faces, as well.

To get a better overall sense of the story that is coming up next, we suggest that you take a look at the official Sanditon season 2 episode 2 synopsis right now:

Charlotte starts her new job as governess for the mysterious Alexander Colbourne. Alison longs for her knight in shining armor;. Georgiana receives bad news, and Tom and Colonel Lennox make plans for Sanditon’s development.

Does this series still have its work cut out for it winning over season 1 viewers? Absolutely. You can argue that the show has had one of the most unusual journeys to a second season ever. There were so many viewers who fought for it, though many did so with the hope/expectation that we’d get to see more of Theo James as Sidney. That didn’t happen. There’s still a lot of work to be done when it comes to building the new characters and establishing a new love story; we’ll have to see if there is any sort of payoff in the end.

Because there already is a season 3 renewal, it will give the show time to work through any potential growing pains. It’s also been a long time since it was last on the air and even without the exit of James, there was no guarantee the show’s more casual audience would have come back. (The diehard fans almost certainly would have; we’ve seen that online already.)

