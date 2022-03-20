Riverdale season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Rebuilding Archie’s home

Following tonight’s big return on The CW, why not look ahead towards Riverdale season 6 episode 7? The title of “Death at a Funeral” is a reference to a movie — we wouldn’t necessarily suggest that you take it literally. We say that mostly because this show DOES have such a knack for killing people. If you’ve watched it with regularity over the years, there’s a chance you already know this.

So what is at the center of this particular episode? For Archie, much of it is going to be about him trying to rebuild. He’s got a lot of work ahead for him, and we’ll just have to see what some of that looks like.

Also, we should note that this episode is going to feature an appearance from Marisol Nichols as Hermoine! Isn’t it nice that she’s still a part of the world, even if she is no longer a series regular? For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 7 synopsis right now:

HERMOINE COMES TO TOWN – Following the explosion at the Andrews residence, Archie (KJ Apa) assembles a team to help rebuild his home, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) copes with his new reality. Meanwhile, at the Riverdale town hall meeting, Veronica (Camila Mendes) breaks some news to the town, which later prompts a visit from her mother Hermoine (guest star Marisol Nichols). At Thornhill, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) tries to get to the bottom of some strange happenings going on with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace). Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#607). Original airdate 3/27/2022.

