When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Lucas the babysitter

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 4, Elizabeth is going to learn more about her new beau in Lucas. While she knows already that he can be kind and caring, she’s about to see a whole new side of him as a father figure. Could there be something adorable in this episode? We sure hope so!

Anyone who is going to be with Erin Krakow’s character in the long-term if going to need to properly be there for Little Jack. Lucas knows this, and when Elizabeth finds herself in need of a babysitter, he’ll volunteer to help! The full synopsis for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 4 below serves as a way to confirm this further:

Elizabeth sees a new side of Lucas when a flu bug leaves her without a babysitter, and he volunteers to watch Little Jack.

By the end of this episode, it’s mostly our hope that Lucas learns a little bit about himself, in addition to Elizabeth learning more about him. We don’t imagine that his time with Little Jack is going to be altogether smooth sailing. Why in the world would we expect that? Being a parent, a babysitter, a stepfather, or even just a family member is a learning process; there are highs and lows, and one of the last things you should do is put too much pressure on yourself. If you come into it being eager to learn and ready to care, you can make some serious progress. We’re excited to see where things go, even if it could take a while to get from point A to point B.

