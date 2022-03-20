Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Replacement nominee surprise

There are a lot of different ways we expected things to go as we prepare for the Big Brother Canada 10 Veto Ceremony tomorrow, but this was not one of them: Kyle could end up being on the block. We thought this was going to happen before Gino won Head of Household but after that, it was hard to imagine it.

Yet, we’re now in a spot where it seems feasible all over again. So what in the world happened here? How did we get to this place? Let’s just say that it’s a little bit complicated.

Much of it starts, of course, with Marty winning the Power of Veto. Doing this allowed him to work on mending fences with Gino, and the two were able to talk things out. Marty is able to basically tell him that this was a move made more against Kyle than him, and the two were able to repair a considerable amount of trust.

Also, it should be noted that Gino is clearly a people-pleaser and he thinks that if he does something for a lot of other people, they will pay him back later. With that, there is value in him getting rid of Kyle and doing the dirty work for the rest of the house — even though he and Kyle are close. This feels like a potentially-bad move from the standpoint of preserving his future in the game, since Kyle would always be a target over him. Yet, also thinks that he’s building something now with Marty, Josh, and Jacey-Lynne.

Of course, we should point out that there’s still a good 24 hours, give or take, from the Veto Ceremony. Also, the houseguests are currently locked out from their fridge and forced to eat slop. With this in mind, maybe they’re all starting to lose it.

