The Equalizer season 2 episode 14 return date for Queen Latifah, cast

Following the new episode tonight, do you want to get The Equalizer season 2 episode 14 return date? Are we going to be waiting for a little while?

We’ve had a nice run of installments the past couple of weeks and unfortunately, this is where the good news ends. There is no new episode airing on CBS next week, with the reason for it being rather simple: A couple of episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles airing back to back. At the moment, the earliest you can expect the Queen Latifah series back is on Sunday, April 10 and we’re hoping that at some point, we’ll get some further information all about that.

For now, it does feel like we’ve got a basic, fundamental understanding of what the story is going to be about: Someone in desperate need of Robyn McCall’s help. From there, we’re more than likely see her do whatever she can in order to lend a helping hand. There could be action, intense situations, and then hopefully some sort of uplifting conclusion before the end credits roll. There are no guaranteed happy endings within this world, but absolutely we continue to do our best to try and have hope.

Hopefully, at some point between now and when the show comes back we’ll start to get some news as to whether or not we’re going to see a season 3. Are we hopeful for it? Sure, but we also recognize that in this world, nothing is guaranteed. What we’re angling for at the end of the day here is an opportunity to rest easy knowing that there’s a lot of other great stuff to be excited for. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it happens.

