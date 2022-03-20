Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Want to get more news when it comes to Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5? There is a lot that’s worth diving into when it comes to next week’s new episode.

So where should we start? It begins with this simple fact: It’s the last episode before the series finale. We don’t still have a clear understanding as to where the show is going to end, but we also don’t get a sense that we are meant to. There are intentionally a lot of mysteries still left open and questions that need to be answered.

Is there a chance that some more familiar faces will die? We’re at a point with this show where you can’t really rule out anything. We just hope that the end result here gives us a reason to feel at least satisfied to some degree. We’re well aware already that one of the hardest things in the world is for a show to be able to properly pay off a series finale; it’s why so many different shows have polarizing endings that often taint everything that comes before.

Below, you can take a look at the full Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

In the light of extraordinary personal revelations, Tommy takes a course of action that will change everything. Meanwhile, his enemies’ plans start to fall into place.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it feels fair to say that we’re going to be seeing a Tommy-specific showdown. We’ll see how some of these forces collide and with that, where we’re left off entering episode 6. We’d say that this upcoming episode likely ends with a cliffhanger but in a way, that feels more or less like a given.

