When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3: Elizabeth, Lucas, & a letter

Tonight on Hallmark Channel you’re going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 3 and for Elizabeth, we know that this is a rather momentous occasion. She’s been waiting for ages in order to get her book published and now, she’s at the moment where it is finally here.

In the sneak peek below, you can see another emotional moment for her and Lucas as the two read a letter from his mother, who gifts her the pencil that she used to make many revisions. She also tells her a story about Lucas’ childhood and his love of the story of Excalibur. She may not be there for the celebration but clearly, she wants to be a part of it in some shape or form.

Of course, you would want for this to be as joyous of an occasion as possible, but the reality here remains that nothing may be as easy as it first seems. What happens when not every review of the book is positive? How does Erin Krakow’s character cope with that? One of the difficult things that comes with being in the book industry is that you put your heart and soul into every single part of it. With that in mind, you want it to be successful! It’s disheartening when not everything goes according to plan.

In the end, we hope that Elizabeth recognizes through most of this that the biggest validation that she should have comes from all the hard work she put into it. She’s done something that the majority of people out there could only dream of, and she also has the support of a number of people who are close to her.

