Cobra Kai season 5 far from the end, at least in terms of story

Will Cobra Kai season 5 be the final one? We know that production on the series has already been wrapped up, and we’re waiting for a premiere date.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d like more beyond that. The Netflix comedy still has a lot of gas left in the tank and while it’s been around for a while now, it does feel like it’s only been a mainstream hit for the past year and a half. That means, at least to us, that there’s more time that the writers can build and expand this world.

Watch our Cobra Kai season 4 finale review! Take a look below to get our take on the most-recent batch of episodes. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

Speaking (per Deadline) while at the recent PGA Awards, here is some of what co-creator Hayden Schlossberg had to say on the subject of the long-term future:

“We have an end in mind … How many seasons it takes to get there, we don’t know. We’re enjoying making it so much.

“If it gets tiring to us, we’ll stop before that; we have a few more seasons already planned out.”

Ultimately, we think that a season 6 is more or less going to be a given; it’s hard to see things going any other way here. The show is still so popular! The only question we have is how long some of the younger cast will be around. These characters could eventually go off to college, and beyond just that, the younger actors also have some other things that they are working on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai right now

What do you most want to see on Cobra Kai season 5?

Meanwhile, how many more seasons do you think we’re going to get for the show? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







