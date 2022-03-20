Billions season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Chuck Rhoades goes on a retreat

As you prepare for Billions season 6 episode 10 on Showtime next weekend, what’s the biggest thing you can expect? “Johnny Favorite” could start and end with an effort from Chuck Rhoades to regroup. We don’t know if everyone will be rooting for him to regroup, so that’s an entirely different story.

One of the most fascinating things about the series at this point is the ultimately ambiguity surrounding almost every character. Is there a true hero? One villain over any other? Does it ever really matter? We think this show is mostly a game of chess and the intrigue comes from seeing where every person is going to make their next move. Strategies evolve, as do personalities. Chuck has already learned at this point that Mike Prince is not Bobby Axelrod; he’s dangerous, but not in the same exact way. He’s trying to still understand him, and he’s not the only person in this spot. After all, we are seeing the same from Wendy!

Below, you can check out the full Billions season 6 episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Chuck goes on a retreat to regroup; Prince looks to consolidate his wins; Wendy tries to figure out Prince’s bigger picture; Sacker reckons with some old skeletons in her closet.

By the end of this episode, the one thing we feel is that the story will be set up for the home stretch. There are only a couple more episodes to go this season and as is often the case with the Billions world, the best is often saved for last. Our hope and anticipation is that the finale is going to deliver a big bombshell or two that have us wondering how certain characters pick up the pieces.

