Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘He Ain’t Heavy’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8? This episode is titled “He Ain’t Heavy,” and it will set the stage for a lot of big stuff. There are only three episodes left! Given what finales tend to look like across the Power universe, we have a feeling that this one is going to be absolute chaos. Think in terms of drama, action, and a whole lot more. Lives could be up in the air!

When it comes to this upcoming episode in particular, though, the name of the game will be people and resources. If Tommy Egan wants to succeed, he needs to have both on his side.

New Power Book IV: Force video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

Below, you can check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Tommy and his crew can barely keep up with the demand and they need more help to increase their supply. More shocking details about Tommy’s family surface, and he realizes the news could potentially affect his business.

So who could Tommy bring on board here? If we had to put someone at the top of the list, it’d have to be 2-Bit. We’ve been eager to have him be a major part of this world forever! Of course, the challenge here is not knowing where Force sits all of the time within the timeline of the franchise. We still tend to think the events of this season are taking place before the events of the Power Book II: Ghost season 1 finale and at that point, 2-Bit was still trying to extort Tariq.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







