Animal Kingdom season 6: Are we inching towards a premiere date?

Animal Kingdom season 6 is coming to TNT. That is something we know with absolute certainty! Filming for the show has actually been done for a while now and with that in mind, we’re sitting around anxiously awaiting news on a return.

So when will that be? That’s mostly up to the powers-that-be over at the network. Our hope is that it’s coming either in late May or June, which is the same sort of window that we’ve seen from the show in the past. It’s a smart one to get in ratings-wise, given that there isn’t a lot of competition out there and it can try to generate more ratings that way.

Of course, the bad news we have entering season 6 is rather simple: It’s the final one. TNT has been steering more away from some of their scripted shows as of late. We saw Claws end its run earlier this year and while there is still Snowpiercer, there aren’t a lot of other hits out there. We’re just happy that, at least for now, they don’t seem to be abandoning Animal Kingdom all that much when it comes to promotion. Given the fantastic cliffhanger at the end of season 5, we feel like there are a lot of metaphorical ghosts from the past that will be put in focus by the very end here.

Odds are, we’re going to get a lot more news on season 5 over the next month and a half — if we’re getting a late spring premiere, that’s when a trailer and so much more could be released.

