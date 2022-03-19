NCIS season 19 episode 16 video: ‘The Wake’ sneak peeks!

Come Monday night NCIS season 19 episode 16 is going to arrive on CBS; why not check out some sneak peeks for it now?

On the surface, “The Wake” appears to be a story that is largely case-specific, though with that being said, this is hardly a typical case we are talking about here. It’s one that is tied to a major true-crime podcast, and it is apparently one that both Kasie and Knight have some familiarity with already.

In the previews below, you learn that Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law’s characters spend time together on Friday nights drinking wine and listening to true-crime podcasts, and a gender-reveal party mishap actually leads to some clues on an all-important case tied to one of them. They go on the hunt for more information, and when Knight eventually finds one of the key people involved, he has a gun to his head and does not want to talk. This is where it feels like some of her hostage-negotiation skills could very-much come in handy. They’d have to if she is going to be able to get what she wants out of this.

Do we want a follow-up on the wedding date that Jessica and Jimmy Palmer went on for this past episode? Sure, but there is no guarantee we’re going to get it now.

