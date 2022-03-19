Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: The Veto players (day 22)

Today the Veto Players were chosen leading up to the latest Big Brother Canada 10 competition, and of course we were expecting some big stuff!

So what did we know entering the competition? Gino is Head of Household, and last night he opted to nominate both Jess and Marty for eviction. Given that we’ve seen a nominee win Veto for the past few weeks, we’re trying not to get too far down some strategic rabbit hole here until we see the end result of the competition. The planned replacement nominee for now is Tynesha — it’s still funny it’s not Kevin, especially since he had meetings with Gino in a suit pretending to be his own lawyer.

Let’s get now to the Veto players for the week: Haleena, Summer, and Tynesha will be joining Marty and Jess, with Summer being Marty’s pick for houseguest’s choice. We imagine that Tynesha winning would be the most interesting possibility, just because she could use it and then Gino would have to go off the map to a certain degree.

In general, this does feel like we’ve got the potential for one of the most entertaining weeks this season, and that’s saying something given that we’ve had a lot of them so far. It’s the big benefit of having so many people playing so hard! Marty could end up being a somewhat-tragic figure, as his downfall is tied to Kevin completely playing him and putting him in a position to get totally screwed over now.

One weird twist for the Veto is that it does seem like each player is going to have someone with them; that could create a little more chaos and/or humor, though a lot of that could depend heavily on what the actual competition is.

Related – Check out other updates all about Big Brother Canada right now

What do you want to see happen in the Big Brother Canada 10 Veto Competition today?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we won’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







